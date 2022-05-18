Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Allego from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ALLG opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Allego during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter worth about $15,120,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

