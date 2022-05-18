Allego to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Allego in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Allego’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Allego stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80. Allego has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

