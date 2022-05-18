AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,863. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

