Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
FRA ALV opened at €202.25 ($210.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €211.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €210.76. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
