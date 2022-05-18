Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €270.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €270.00 ($281.25) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($239.58) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.25 ($210.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €211.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €210.76. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.