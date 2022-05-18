Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €270.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €270.00 ($281.25) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($239.58) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.25 ($210.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €211.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €210.76. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
