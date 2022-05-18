Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($286.46) to €250.00 ($260.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($260.42) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s payout ratio is 61.24%.

About Allianz (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.