Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.67.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($286.46) to €250.00 ($260.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($260.42) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s payout ratio is 61.24%.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
