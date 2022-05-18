Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.