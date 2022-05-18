Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Allot Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Allot Communications (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.