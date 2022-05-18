Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Allot Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ALLT stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.99.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About Allot Communications (Get Rating)
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
