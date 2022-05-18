AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 15,262 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALVR opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth about $9,724,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in AlloVir by 69.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 466,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.