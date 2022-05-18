Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Richard J. Poulton Sells 10,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $11,823,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,647,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

