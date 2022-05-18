Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Michael J. Salameh Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.