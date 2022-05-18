Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,193. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96.

AOSL stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

