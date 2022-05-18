Alphabet (GOOG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $3,290.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,334.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,567.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,730.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,202.27 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $11,071,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.