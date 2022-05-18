Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

