Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphatec by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

