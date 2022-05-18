Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 50.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 243,450 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 4.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 36.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

