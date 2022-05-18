Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,840,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

