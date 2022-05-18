Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE AMPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,293. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.