Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE AMPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,293. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
