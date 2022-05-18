Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AMADY opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.