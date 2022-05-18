Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 1,181 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,307.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,901.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,134.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,048.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,803.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $6,996,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.8% in the first quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 35,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $114,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.