Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Shares of DOX opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

