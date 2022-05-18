Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.