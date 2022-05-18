Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Acquires £19,699.52 in Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) insider Mary Gavigan purchased 61,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £19,699.52 ($24,284.42).

Shares of LON:AA4 traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.38 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.44. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.03%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.