AMERCO (UHAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO stock opened at $534.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $505.32 and a 52-week high of $769.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

