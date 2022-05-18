Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

AEE stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

