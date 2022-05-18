America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 78.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

