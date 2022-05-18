American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Lowered to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 1,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

