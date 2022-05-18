American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.69.

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.76. 30,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$296.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

