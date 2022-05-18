American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Lowered to $4.25 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to $4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of American Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 14,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,159. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

