American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.07. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Resources by 23,020.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

