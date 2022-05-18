American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.50% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.
About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
