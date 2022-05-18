American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

