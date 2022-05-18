American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

