Amit Yoran Sells 1,400 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 1,387,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.