Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff Sells 10,291 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,005.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

