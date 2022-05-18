Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,155. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.