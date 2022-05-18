AmpliTech Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AmpliTech Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for AmpliTech Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmpliTech Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of AMPG opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

