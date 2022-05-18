Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
AEBZY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.