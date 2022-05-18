Analog Devices, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.