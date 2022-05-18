Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

