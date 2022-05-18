Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 61,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

