Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.15 b;m, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

