Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $21,301,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

