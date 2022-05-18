Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADMP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

