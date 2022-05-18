Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 110.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

