Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

