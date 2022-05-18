Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 56,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $182,253,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $163,840,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

