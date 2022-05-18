Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
MMSI stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 43,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $957,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
