Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 93,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 468.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

