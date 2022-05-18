Analysts Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,542 shares of company stock worth $857,260.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.
NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.